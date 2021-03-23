The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 7,757 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.70% of Commvault Systems worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,342,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

