The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 4,546 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.89% of The Providence Service worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $17,398,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Providence Service by 232.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 80,527 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Providence Service by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 63,901 shares during the period.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $160.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,675.39 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.82.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

