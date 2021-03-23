The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,376 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.82% of Columbia Banking System worth $20,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLB stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

