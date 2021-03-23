The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,993 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.89% of Horizon Bancorp worth $20,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HBNC opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $825.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $84,968.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 229,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

