The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.53% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $842.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.