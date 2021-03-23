The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.39% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

THG opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.74 and a fifty-two week high of $133.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

