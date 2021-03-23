The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

TYL stock opened at $420.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.18 and its 200 day moving average is $410.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $257.80 and a one year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

