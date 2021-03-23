The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $471.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $219.71 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.61 and its 200 day moving average is $464.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

