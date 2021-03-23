The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.91 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Generac worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $313.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.66 and a 200-day moving average of $241.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.