The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.96 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

SCHP opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54.

