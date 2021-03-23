The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.01 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,155 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,462 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,064,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,766,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.