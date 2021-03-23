The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,849 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.96% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $66.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

