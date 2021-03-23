The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.95 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Ventas worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

