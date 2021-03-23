The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.24 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.64.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $321.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.12 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.26.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

