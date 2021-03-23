The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,541 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.95% of Camtek worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $32.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

