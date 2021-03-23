The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.71 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 155.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,252 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.66% of Cogent Communications worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,353,000 after acquiring an additional 118,770 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 595,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 325,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,578 shares of company stock worth $590,425. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.