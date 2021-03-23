The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.02 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Dover worth $19,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $138.19. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

