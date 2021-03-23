The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.76 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.15% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $19,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

