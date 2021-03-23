The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $20.85 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,746 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

