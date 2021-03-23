The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.62% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,004,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE AIT opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.51 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

