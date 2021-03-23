The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Shares of DPZ opened at $369.32 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.