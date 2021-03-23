The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,334 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Nucor worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Nucor by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $2,819,948.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,970,866.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,059 shares of company stock worth $6,194,377. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

