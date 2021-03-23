The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.33% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $17,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

