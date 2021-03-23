The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97,171 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.12% of Veeco Instruments worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $23.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

