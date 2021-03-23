The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Akamai Technologies worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,066 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,029,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.80 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

