The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 259,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.09% of Enviva Partners worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 185.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 520.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.