The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $18,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $399.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

