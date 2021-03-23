The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,643 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

