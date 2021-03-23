The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 18,063 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Teradyne worth $20,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,122 shares of company stock worth $34,499,975. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.18. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

