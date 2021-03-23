The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,988 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Teleflex worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $402.66 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $434.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.41 and a 200-day moving average of $379.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

