The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 42,211 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 42,211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.31% of Integra LifeSciences worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,022,386 shares of company stock worth $69,884,703. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IART. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

