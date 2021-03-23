The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,532 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Fortinet worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 67.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 43,196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 30.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Insiders sold 68,821 shares of company stock valued at $11,447,100 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

FTNT stock opened at $179.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day moving average of $139.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.