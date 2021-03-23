The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 56,041 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,041 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $21,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 202,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.