The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,237 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Hess worth $18,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,929,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,903,000 after purchasing an additional 178,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

HES opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

