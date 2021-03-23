The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 89,860 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,860 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.97% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $20,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

