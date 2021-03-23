The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,598 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.80. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.