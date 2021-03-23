The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is Emerson Point Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Emerson Point Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,179 shares during the period. The New York Times makes up approximately 4.7% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Emerson Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.33% of The New York Times worth $28,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,283,000 after buying an additional 365,426 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The New York Times by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The New York Times by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

The New York Times stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.