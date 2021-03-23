The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.2% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.