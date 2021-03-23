The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $492,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after buying an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,140,000 after buying an additional 315,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,800,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,436,000 after buying an additional 379,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.40. 69,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

