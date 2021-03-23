The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $20,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.28.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

