The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Barr E S & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Barr E S & Co. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 3.6% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $41,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,368,066 shares of company stock worth $251,311,691 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $190.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,175,570. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $345.81 billion, a PE ratio of -119.70, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

