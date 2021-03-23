The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.90. 730,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,175,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $342.90 billion, a PE ratio of -119.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,368,066 shares of company stock worth $251,311,691. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

