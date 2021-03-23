The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Gap Down to $51.28

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.28, but opened at $48.82. The York Water shares last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get The York Water alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in The York Water during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The York Water during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The York Water during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.