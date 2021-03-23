Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 149.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $452.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,519. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

