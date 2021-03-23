Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,737,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after acquiring an additional 173,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 248,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

TPRE opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57).

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

