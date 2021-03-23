Thisoption Trading Up 35.4% Over Last Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Thisoption token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001916 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thisoption has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $6.06 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00468341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00150555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.66 or 0.00808804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

