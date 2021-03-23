Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

TRI stock opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

