THORChain Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $5.31 or 0.00009541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $61.02 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.04 or 0.00465092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00148367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.15 or 0.00779501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00075351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.