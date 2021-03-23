Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:THRY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 30th

Thryv’s (NASDAQ:THRY) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 30th. Thryv had issued 26,726,538 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $271,808,891 based on an initial share price of $10.17. After the expiration of Thryv’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
