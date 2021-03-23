Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:THRY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 30th

Thryv’s (NASDAQ:THRY) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 30th. Thryv had issued 26,726,538 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $271,808,891 based on an initial share price of $10.17. After the expiration of Thryv’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Thryv alerts:

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $613,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,513,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 675,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,475,299 in the last three months. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.