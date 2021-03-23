Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Stock Position Raised by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 1,344.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,879 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

THBR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,407. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THBR. Benchmark began coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.